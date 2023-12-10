HamberMenu
‘Incubation facilities at educational institutions encourage startup ecosystem’

December 10, 2023 10:10 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Shivakiran Makam, CEO, Atal Incubation Centre, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur, speaking at a symposium organised by Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Shivakiran Makam, CEO, Atal Incubation Centre, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur, speaking at a symposium organised by Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Incubation facilities at educational institutions will have a great impact on the start-up ecosystem in the country by encouraging students to become entrepreneurs, said Shivakiran Makam, CEO, of Atal Incubation Centre, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur.

He was speaking at a symposium organised by the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) here on Saturday. Mr. Makam further said the start-up ecosystem has the potential to contribute to the economic growth of the region as well as the country.

The talk was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Anand Kannan, Director, Global Services, International Federation of Inventors Association, Bengaluru. The panellists included, Asim Syed Sheeraz, CEO, Yenepoya Technology Incubator, Deepthi Prabhu, Co-Founder, Herb Fusion, Jnanashree Arjun Rao, Senior Branch Manager, Bank of Baroda, Bondel branch.

Earlier, KCCI Startups sub-committee Chairman Vishwas Shishir narrated the relevance of the event for many students and other members who wish to fulfil their aspirations of having their startup ventures.

Chamber President Ananthesh V Prabhu, Honourary Secretary P.B. Ahmed Mudassar, vice president Anand G. Pai, Section Infi8 COO Arjun Rao and others were present.

