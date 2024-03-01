GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

II PU exam: Over 30,000 students write Kannada paper in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

March 01, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
II PU students preparing at Canara College in Mangaluru on Friday.

II PU students preparing at Canara College in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The II PU examination commenced on Friday with a total of 30,121 students writing the Kannada paper in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Of the 20,776 students registered for the Kannada paper in Dakshina Kannada, 20,650 students appeared, while 126 were absent.

All the 191 students registered for the Arabic paper appeared for the examination, said a release from the office of the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of PU Education.

Of the 9,389 students registered for the Kannada paper in Udupi district, 9,345 appeared and 44 were absent.

A total of 36,147 students have registered from Dakshina Kannada for the first of the three examinations for II PU course. Of the 36,147 students, 34,125 are regular students, 1,635 are private students, and 387 are repeaters. There are a total of 53 examination centres, of which 21 are in aided PU colleges, 17 in unaided PU colleges, and 17 in Government PU colleges.

II PU students preparing at Canara College in Mangaluru on Friday.

II PU students preparing at Canara College in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The first II PU examination will be held between March 1 and 22. Similarly the first of the three SSLC examination will be held between March 25 and April 6.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.