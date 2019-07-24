Houses damaged, electricity poles uprooted in Udupi district

Some houses were damaged, while a few electricity poles were uprooted owing to heavy rain accompanied by wind in Udupi district on Tuesday.

Low-lying areas were inundated in parts of the district, while sea erosion was reported from Yermal, Maravanthe, and Someshwara villages in the district.

Since India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain of 205 mm accompanied with wind in the coastal region, the district administration has announced a holiday for anganwadis, schools, and pre-university colleges in Udupi district on Wednesday.

According to the District Control Room, a house was partially damaged at Hombady-Mandady village in Kundapur taluk, while a house each was partially damaged at Udyavar and Belampally villages in Udupi taluk. A house each was partially damaged at Heggunje and Kotathattu villages in Brahmavar taluk. A house was damaged at Hejmady in Kaup taluk. A house was also damaged at Byndoor.

Meanwhile, Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, Deputy Commissioner, visited Hombady-Mandady, Gopady, Kotathattu, and Bellampai villages and assessed the damage to properties there. She directed officers to provide immediate compensation to the affected persons.

Since the region was expected to receive heavy rain, a red alert has already been announced. All steps had been taken to deal with any emergencies related to monsoon. People living in the low-lying areas should be cautious and they could call the helpline: 1077, if they were any emergencies, she said.

Flooded

Pradeep Kurdekar, Udupi tahsildar, said that 10 houses in low-lying areas were flooded at Nittur and Gundibail areas here. The residents had gone to stay in their relatives’ houses till the water subsides, he said.

Madhukeshwar, Assistant Commissioner, Kundapur Sub-Division, said water had entered three houses in Byndoor owing to faulty work of IRB company which was widening the National Highway 66. The company later made temporary drains to clear the water from these houses, he said.

Dinesh Upadhyaya, Executive Engineer, Mescom, said 16 electricity poles had got damaged owing to rain and wind in Udupi division.

Udupi received a rainfall of 133.7 mm in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, while Kundapur and Karkala towns received a rainfall of 156.2 mm and 88.3 mm, respectively.

44 people shifted to school

With rainwater flooding nearly 30 houses in low-lying areas at Nittur here, the administration evacuated 44 people from these houses and shifted them to the Government Higher Primary School at Hanumanth Nagar here on Tuesday.

Mr. Kurdekar told The Hindu that the houses were in low-lying areas. Hence 44 people were evacuated as a precautionary measure. “We provided them with food from outside. We will start a gruel centre on Wednesday, if necessary,” he said.

“Since there is persistent drizzle since Monday, we have taken all precautionary measures in the district,” said Ms. Korlapati.

“Wherever there was complaint of any damage of property or tree falling on the road, the staff from the Revenue Department have been quick to reach the spot and assess the damage. Even fallen trees have been cleared within hours,” she said.