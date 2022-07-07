Holiday for schools, colleges in twin districts today, tomorrow

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district administrations have continued holiday for educational institutions in the twin districts on Friday and Saturday, as a precautionary measure in view of the red alert declared for the coastal districts on these two days.

Educational institutions in the two districts have remained closed due to rain since Tuesday.

According to the alert issued by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Thursday, there is likely to be extremely heavy rain ranging above 204.5 mm in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada on Friday. The alert is valid till 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Issuing an orange alert for Sunday and Monday next, the centre said that there is likely to be very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in the coastal belt on these two days.

The KSNDMC said that the coastal region are likely to get heavy rainfall on July 12 with rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm.