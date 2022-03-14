Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Tuesday

Special Correspondent March 14, 2022 21:48 IST

Schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will remain closed on Tuesday in light pronouncement of verdict on hijab issue by the three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court.

Deputy Commissioners of the two districts have issued orders prohibiting holding of protest or victory marches or movement of people in groups on Tuesday.

In a statement, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V.Rajendra said internal examinations in the educational institutions will be postponed while the external examination will go on as per schedule. The ongoing Assistant Professors recruitment examination, which is conducted by Karnataka Examination Authority, too will be held as per schedule, he said.