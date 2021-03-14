Holapu sports meet of local body members inaugurated

Holapu 2021 – a sports meet for members of rural and urban local bodies of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts was inaugurated at Kota in Udupi district on Saturday.

The meet was organised by Kotathattu Gram Panchayat and Dr. Shivarama Karantha Pratishthana to commemorate the birth anniversary of late Karantha at Viveka High School Grounds.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel received the guard of honour from local bodies’ members during their march-past while Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat hoisted the sports meet flag. Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader received the sports light while MLC Appaji Gowda administered the oath and MLC Prathap Simha Nayak released balloons marking the beginning of the meet.

Members of urban and rural local bodies took out a march-past at the beginning of the meet. It also had tableaux depicting the rich cultural heritage of the twin districts, including Yakshagana, Tattiraya, Koraga’s Dolu, Kambala, etc. On the occasion, panchayats that had shown remarkable performance were recognised and felicitated.

Kotathattu GP president Ashwini Dinesh presided. Minister Kota Srinivas Poojari, Udupi Zilla Panchayat president Dinakara Babu, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department Principal Secretary L.K. Atique and others were present.