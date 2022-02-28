Heritage buildings to be renovated and preserved, says DC

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Sunday said the administration was committed to protect and preserve heritage buildings in the district.

Addressing riders before flagging off a heritage bicycle rally here at the district office complex here, Dr. Rajendra said the old DC office building that has over four centuries of history too would be preserved. The administration was in touch with INTACH for a detailed project report and the restoration work would commence shortly, he said.

Commending the bicycle rally organised by the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage in association with Mangalore Cycling Club (MACC), Dr. Rajendra noted events like bicycle rallies were bound to create awareness among the general public. District Archaeology Officer Dhanalkshmi Ammal said the rally from old DC office to Sulthan Bathery, both heritage buildings, was organised to highlight the importance of heritage structures in the region.

Over 40 riders, seasoned as well as amateur, including students participated in the rally that went through Hampanakatte, Karnad Sadashiva Rao Road, Mahatma Gandhi Road and Urva Market. MACC mentor Anil Shet, seasoned riders Joseph Periera, Shivanand Rao, Rajashekhara Bhat Kakunje and others guided the riders.