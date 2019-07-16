Helping those lost in life reunite with their families

Six persons who were found in a pathetic condition at different places will be reunited with their families, thanks to the efforts of Vishwasada Mane Rehabilitation Centre for Mentally Challenged and Homeless Persons located at Shankarpura in Udupi district.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Sunil John D’Souza, president of Vishwasada Mane Centre, said that Vittal (45) from Gadag, Nambaiah (50) and Bhojamma (45) from Telangana, Suresh (40) from Bengaluru, Sujatha (30) from Andhra Pradesh and Shobha from Tumakuru would be reunited with their families soon.

These persons had been given treatment at the centre and they had recovered. After they recovered, they revealed their details. The staff from the centre would leave on Tuesday and take these six persons back to their families, who had already been informed about it.

Giving details, he said that Vittal was found sitting outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on November 22, 2016. He had just a bag in his hand, wore dirty clothes and would not talk to anyone. He was brought to Vishwasada Mane, where he had recovered after treatment and care.

Nambaiah was found loitering in a dishevelled condition near the highway at Kollur Cross on July 11, 2016. On receiving information, a team from Vishwasada Mane brought him and gave him medical treatment and he had recovered.

Bhojamma was found drunk on a road at Shankarpura on March 24, 2017. She was brought to the centre and received treatment for her illness and had recovered. Though her family members were informed, they had not come to the centre.

Suresh was found roaming with long hair and in a half-dressed condition near the Shastri Circle in Kundapur on May 4, 2016. He was brought to the centre by Stephen D’Costa. Suresh was mentally ill and had now recovered after treatment.

Sujatha was found shouting loudly near Shankarpura Bus Stand on February 8, 2019. She was brought to the centre by the Shirva police. The volunteers at the centre took care of her and she had recovered.

Shobha was found in a dishevelled condition near the Krishna temple here on December 12, 2015. She had recovered after treatment, he said.

The centre had helped over 800 persons found in pathetic conditions in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada to reunite with their families after taking care of them in the last 14 years. There are 250 inmates at the centre, Mr. D’Souza said.