Heavy rain causes artificial flooding resulting in civic problems

A brief spell of heavy rain led to artificial flooding at Kottara Chowki and water logging in a few other areas here on Monday. There were reports of rainwater entering a few houses.

A cloudy morning led to sharp showers for about three hours on Monday afternoon. This led to artificial flooding at Kottara Chowki that stopped movement of two-wheelers and cars between Kottara and Kottara Chowki. While allowing buses to ply on the stretch, the city police had to divert light motor vehicles on an alternative route till the water level receded at around 4 p.m.

The police said that water logging near Vikas PU College and Mathadakani 4th Cross also affected movement of traffic.

The police said that a complaint about water entering 10 houses on Anegundi 2nd Cross was forwarded to the Mangaluru City Control Room for action.

The District Control Room personnel said that they attended to the complaint of water entering a Daivastana at Sultan Bathery.

Regional Fire Officer G. Thippeswamy said that Fire and Emergency Services personnel pumped out water accumulated in a house in Chilimbi following the collapse of a compound wall.