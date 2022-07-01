Heavy rain affects life, inundates arterial roads in city

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts receive average rainfall up to 115 mm

Torrential rain that lashed the coastal region on Wednesday night and throughout Thursday inundated several arterial roads and low-lying areas in the city and surroundings, affecting life.

The district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi have declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Friday, expecting more rain. However, the ongoing supplementary examination for SSLC students will go on as usual.

While both the districts received an average 115 mm rainfall on Thursday, Veerakambha village in Dakshina Kannada received the highest of 140 mm and Nada village in Udupi received the highest rainfall of 248 mm in that district.

With the monsoon, so far being weak, gaining momentum, it poured continuously since Wednesday night along the coastal region. Many arterial roads, including the Mahatma Gandhi Road, NH 66 at Kottara Chowki, Mercara Trunk Road near Ambedkar Circle, NH 75 between Padil and Kannur and many other areas remained submerged in knee-deep water.

The Padil-Bajal railway underpass near Mangaluru Junction as well as the Padil railway underbridge on NH 75 were filled with rainwater making it difficult for motorists to pass through. Pumpwell Circle below the flyover on NH 66 too was inundated in rainwater.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that a holiday could not be declared for schools on Thursday as children had already reached their schools. However, schools in severely affected areas may announce a holiday, he said, while declaring a holiday for PU and degree colleges for Thursday too.

The Dakshina Kannada administration has kept a relief team ready with 86 State Disaster Relief Force personnel, 50 Civil Defence personnel and 20 National Disaster Relief Force personnel stationed in the district. As many as 18 boats have been kept ready to handle emergencies.

While the average rainfall in Dakshina Kannada during 24 hours till 8 a.m. on Thursday was 42 mm as against a normal rainfall of 45.5 mm, Mangaluru taluk received the highest of 74.5 mm that led to flooding in the city.

In Udupi district

Udupi district too received heavy rain with an average rainfall of 40.9 mm till 8 a.m. while Hebri taluk received the highest of 53 mm. Gram panchayat personnel and volunteers shifted people and valuables from about 20 houses in Sultan Mohalla in Gangolli, Kundapur taluk, that were inundated. Several houses near Kantheshwara Temple in Gopady village of Kundapur taluk too were inundated.

Meanwhile, sea erosion intensified in Maravanthe village of Byndoor taluk threatening about 50 houses in the fishing village.

Holiday for schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi

The district administrations of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Friday anticipating very heavy rain.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra in a communique said that though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Orange Alert till 8.30 a.m. on Friday, the District Disaster Management Authority too is anticipating abnormally heavy rain on Friday. Considering the larger public interest, it has been decided to declare a holiday for all anganwadi centres, schools, PU and degree colleges in Dakshina Kannada on Friday, he said.