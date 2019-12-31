Hearing in magisterial inquiry into police firing on January 7

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesh, who has been asked to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the police firing on December 19, will hold a hearing at the court hall of the Assistant Commissioner between 11 a.m. and 1.30 p.m. on January 7. In a statement, Mr. Jagadeesh said that people who have information about the incident or who are witness to the firing can appear before him and submit their evidence or give statement.

As part of the inquiry, Mr. Jagadeesh met Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh on Monday. He later went around the State Bank area, the City Bus Terminus and Nellikai Road that was tense on December 19 evening.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinay Gaonker accompanied Mr. Jagadeesh.

Protests against Citizens Amendment Act turned violent that led to the police firing resulting in the death of Nauseen (23) and Jaleel (53) on December 19. Mr. Gaonker is an investigation officer in the case registered in the police firing incident.