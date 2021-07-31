The Udupi district administration will organise a health check camp for fishermen at the fishermen community hall in Malpe at 9.30 a.m. on August 2. Fishermen will also be advised on controlling diabetes, hypertension, malaria, dengue and maintaining mental health, a press release said.
Health camp for fishermen
Special Correspondent
MANGALURU,
July 31, 2021 06:45 IST
