Half litre of Nandini toned milk costs ₹19 from today

A half-litre pack of Nandini toned milk produced by Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union Ltd (DKMUL) will cost ₹19 in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi from Saturday as the Karnataka Milk Federation has revised the milk rates. The one-litre pack of the same milk will cost ₹37. The homogenised cows’ milk will cost ₹21 per half litre, Nandini toned 6-litre jumbo milk pack will cost ₹249, Shumbam milk will cost ₹22 per half litre, and the cost of samruddi milk will be ₹24 per half litre.

The rate of curd for 200 gram will be ₹12, ₹21 for for 415 gram, ₹45 for 1 kg and ₹267 for 6 kg.

However, the milk and curd packets will have the old rates till the stocks of pouch films already printed with the old rates last, a DKMUL release said on Friday.