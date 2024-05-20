GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gururaja Marpalli presented Yakshagana Kalaranga award

Published - May 20, 2024 07:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Yakshagana artiste and multi-faceted personality Gururaja Marpalli receiving the Talluru Kanaka-Annayya Shetty Memorial Award from Yakshagana Kalaranga of Udupi in Udupi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Yakshagana Kalaranga of Udupi presented its Talluru Kanaka-Annayya Shetty Memorial Award to Yakshagana and theatre artiste and writer Gururaja Marpalli in Udupi on Sunday. The award comprised ₹40,000 in cash, a citation and a memento.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Marpalli said that he has witnessed the “golden era” of Yakshagana with the performances of Shiriyara Manju Naika, Keremane Shambhu Hegde and Keremane Mahabala Hegde.

Mr. Marpalli said that while exploring different forms of art he came in contact with several achievers and interactions with them shaped his journey in pursuing the art forms of his taste. He experimented in different forms of art.

The chairman of Karnataka Yakshagana Academy Talluru Shivarama Shetty presided over the event. He said Mr. Marpalli is an achiever who never bothered about publicity.

The former chairman of the academy M.L. Samaga and Yakshagana poet Sridhara D.S. also spoke on the occasion.

