Guru Vandana in honour of senior seer of Admar Mutt

Sri Krishna Seva Balaga in Udupi will organise a programme in Udupi on July 11 to commemorate Sri Vishwapriya Tirtha, senior seer of Udupi Admar Mutt, completing 50 years of sainthood.

The seer was initiated into sainthood on July 1, 1972.

Raghavendra Rao, convener of the Balaga told presspersons in Udupi on Wednesday, that the programme will be held at Poornaprajna Auditorium at 4.30 p.m. on Monday, as Guru Vandana to convey the message how the seer tread the path of sainthood for five decades by leading on many fronts managing religious and educational institutions.

Scholar Srinivas Acharya, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, will speak on the achievements of the seer on the occasion, in the presence of Sri Ishapriya Tirtha, junior seer of Admar Mutt.

In addition, two books titled, Krishna Priya Vishwa Priya and Vishwa Priya Isha Priya, published by Ananda Prakashana, will be released.

The Vishwarpanam programme that was started by Admar Mutt during its recent Paryaya term will be resumed as it had received overwhelming response from devotees, Mr. Rao said.

Under this programme, resource persons from different domains will be invited for a talk every month, he said.

During Vishwarpanam to be held at Poornaprajna Auditorium on Sunday at 4 p.m., D.A. Joseph, founder and president of Rishidharma Foundation, Puducherry, will speak on “Personality development”, he said.