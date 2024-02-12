GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GSI to host workshop on offshore exploration in Mangaluru on February 15

February 12, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Marine and Coastal Survey Division (MCSD) of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) will organise a workshop on ‘Offshore exploration: Synergies and opportunities’ at Hotel Ocean Pearl here on February 15.

It aims to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing among key stakeholders in the offshore domain, including governmental bodies, research institutions, academia, and industry players. V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Union Ministry of Mines, will deliver the inaugural address. Janardan Prasad, Director General, GSI will also be present.

At the forefront of the discussions will be amendments in the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development & Regulation) Act, 2002, the recent handover of 35 offshore blocks by GSI to Ministry of Mines for auction and the formulation of draft guidelines for the notification of private exploration agencies for offshore exploration. These crucial discussions aim to streamline and facilitate private sector participation in offshore exploration activities, a GSI release said.

The workshop agenda encompasses an array of topics, including an overview of GSI’s activities in the offshore, government initiatives in promoting exploration and exploitation, collaborative frameworks for data sharing, and sustainable practices for offshore mineral exploration. The workshop seeks to establish mechanisms for effective data sharing and collaboration among agencies involved in offshore exploration, fostering a conducive environment for joint research initiatives, information sharing, and technical expertise exchange to drive innovation and exploration in offshore mineral resources.

The workshop will feature presentations from leading experts covering topics ranging from data acquisition to environmental considerations, providing participants with valuable insight into the challenges and opportunities within the offshore exploration sector, the release added.

