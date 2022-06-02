Govt to consider enhancing scholarship amount to children of farmers

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai interacting with children of farmers who are beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Raita Vidya Nidhi Scheme, at Alva’s College in Moodbidri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that the State Government will think of enhancing scholarship amount under Mukhyamantri Raita Vidya Nidhi Yojane, which is a scholarship scheme for the children of farmers.

Speaking at an interactive programme with the beneficiary students of the scheme at Alva’s College in Moodbidri, Mr. Bommai said that he had announced the scheme in four hours after taking charge as Chief Minister. He is happy that the scheme has reached the target group.

After interacting with beneficiary students of Alva’s Educational Institutions, Mr. Bommai said: “My eagerness to work more has doubled after learning that the students have benefited from the scheme.”

Stressing the importance of the role of youth in the progress of the country, Mr. Bommai said that high population was considered as a burden earlier. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees that the 130 crore Indians, especially the youth who constitute 46% of the population, as a force that can take the country forward.

The toiling farmers are scripting the destiny of the nation. But the farmers are in distress. Farmers’ children too should get good education and become economically empowered. The Vidya Nidhi scheme has been launched with this objective, the Chief Minister said.

Ministers Govind Karjol, R. Ashok, Kota Srinivas Poojary, V. Sunil Kumar, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and others were present.