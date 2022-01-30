Govt. to build 1,400 vented dams under Paschima Vahini Scheme

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Law and Parliamentary Affairs J. C. Madhuswamy said on Sunday that the State Government has identified 1,400 places in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts to construct vented dams under Paschima Vahini Scheme. It has reserved ₹500 crore during 2021-22 for building them, he said.

The Minister was speaking at a function after inaugurating four vented dams constructed at an estimated cost of ₹5.60 crore in the jurisdiction of Shivapura Gram Panchayat, Hebri taluk in Udupi district.

Mr. Madhuswamy said that the dams are being constructed in phases, while 1,400 places have been identified under the scheme. The projects will help recharge groundwater and arrange water for drinking and farming. The State Government will also chalk out plans for dredging in dams and other water bodies.

The Minister said that the State Government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court requesting it to drop 7.70 lakh hectares of land classified as deemed forest. If the court takes a decision in the matter, then, the State Government can allot the land to eligible landless people.

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, who presided over the function, said that it has been planned to build 100 vented dams under the scheme in Udupi district by 2023.