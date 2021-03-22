Govt. is acquiring 200 acres for industries, says Shettar

Of this, 100 acres each are in Puttur and Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada

The State government is in the process of acquiring 200 acres of land in Dakshina Kannada for industrial needs, Minister for Medium and Large Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar said here on Sunday.

Delivering his inaugural address at the Karnataka Coastline Business Conclave 2021 organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), the Minister said that of the 200 acres, 100 acres each are in Puttur and Belthangady taluks.

The new industrial policy (2020-25) of the State government focused on promoting industries outside Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts by providing them incentives. Those incentives will not be given to industrialists if they invested in the jurisdiction of Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural. This is to reduce the concentration of industries in Bengaluru area.

The policy has categorised districts into three zones to develop areas considered to be industrially backward. The industrially backward districts come under Zone I and Zone II, while the industrially developed ones have been classified under Zone III and Zone IV.

The State amended the Karnataka Industrial (Facilitation) Act in 2020 and launched an affidavit-based approval system on December 21, 2020 which will allow eligible private sector investors to set up a business in the State without requiring multiple clearances for the first three years of establishment. The government also amended the Section 109 of Karnataka Land Reforms Act to enable easier acquisition of agricultural land for industrial purposes.

Development

The Minister said that a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared to develop the Belekeri Port in Uttara Kannada.

In addition, the government has sanctioned ₹200 crore for building a civilian airport in Karwar.

Mr. Shettar said that if tourism is to be promoted on a big scale in the coastal belt, there is a need to relax some rules that have become a hindrance for the promoters to invest and take up tourism-related activities.

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said that automobile, food processing and petroleum industries can be set up in the coastal belt. Land is being identified in the district to have a bank of 2,000 acres.

Chairman, Karnataka chapter of FICCI, Ullas Kamath said that there is a need to create jobs for generation next. Industries should grow beyond Bengaluru, he added.

Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industry, Gaurav Gupta said that private investors can also set up industrial parks in the coastal belt.