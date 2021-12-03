Governor visits Udupi, Kollur temples

Leaves for Karwar where he will stay overnight

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who is on a tour of coastal areas, since December 2 visited Sri Krishna temple in Udupi and Sri Mookambika temple in Kollur on December 3.

After a ‘darshana’ of Lord Krishna in Udupi, he met the junior seer of Admar mutt Eshapriya Tirtha who is also the ‘paryaya’ seer of Krishna mutt.

K. Raghupathi Bhat, MLA, Udupi, who is the honorary chairman of Paryaya Utsava Samithi 2022, invited the Governor for next year’s ‘paryaya’.

The biennially ‘paryaya’ marks the transfer of management and worship of Lord Krishna at the 800-year-old temple from one seer of the Ashta mutts (8 mutts) to another. Seers of the eight mutts share this responsibility by turns.

Later, the Governor offered special prayers at the Sri Mookambika temple where he also saw the golden chariot. He then left for Murudeshwar and Karwar in Uttara Kannada where he will halt overnight at the naval base.

The Governor will attend the Navy Day function at the naval base in Karwar on December 4.

He will leave for Bengaluru via Goa airport on December 5.

The Governor had visited Dharmasthala on December 2.