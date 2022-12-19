Governor to inaugurate 25th International Cultural Jamboree of Scouts and Guides in Moodbidri tomorrow

December 19, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MANGALURU

: With Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada all set to host the 25th International Cultural Jamboree of the Scouts and Guides for a week from December 21, 4,000 participants have landed in the town till Monday.

According to Madhusudan A.S., Additional International Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides, those who have landed included 2,500 children, who are Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers, and 1,500 unit leaders (Scouts Masters and Guide Captains). Of them 20 participants are from Malysia, he told The Hindu.

“We are expecting an additional 35,000 to 36,000 participants from different States and abroad on Tuesday. The participants are also expected from Nepal and Sri Lanka,” he said, adding that Chief Commissioner of Girl Guides of Malaysia Jayadevi Subrahmaniyam has also arrived.

Mr. Madhusudan said that in all 44,500 students, 3,500 unit leaders, and about 6,000 to 7,000 volunteers are expected to participate in the event.

According to M. Mohan Alva, chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, which is the host of the jamboree, an international jamboree of the Scouts and Guides is being organised in India for the first time. Various activities will be held on the campus of the Alva’s Education Institutes till December 27, Dr. Alva who is also the Dakshina Kannada District Chief Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides, said.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the patron, Bharat Scouts and Guides, will inaugurate the event on December 21 at 5 p.m.

Mr. Madhusudan said that the activities for the participating students will begin at 8.45 a.m. and will go on till 4 p.m. The children will participate in cultural activities from 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

The jamboree will also feature an agricultural and floricultural mela, a science mela, a book exhibition, a creation and exhibition of painting, sculpture, caricature and photography by talented artists from home and abroad.

There will be 35 adventure games, jungle trial and cleaning activities.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel who held a meeting in the office of Deputy Commissioner on Monday appealed to the industries, government and non-government enterprises and other organisations to extend financial help for the activities of the jamboree.

He said that organising the jamboree is expected to cost ₹40 crore. In that the government has released ₹10 crore to the event. Mr. Kateel suggested that the companies can contribute from their corporate social responsibility Fund to the event.

Trustee of Alva’s Education Foundation Vivek Alva said that ₹6 crore has been collected from students’ registration. The food expenses is estimated to cost ₹11 crore.

Deputy Commissioner M. R. Ravi Kumar said that 50,000 people are expected to attend the event daily. It is in addition to the 50,000 participants of the event. Hence preparations are being made to handle 1 lakh persons daily.

Different gram panchayats in the district have contributed ₹15 lakh for the event.