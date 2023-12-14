GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor inaugurates four-day cultural festival ‘Alva’s Virasat’

He lauds the foundation’s Kannada-medium school that offers free education to hundreds

December 14, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot speaking after inaugurating ‘Alva’s Virasat’ in Moodbidri on Thursday.

Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot speaking after inaugurating ‘Alva’s Virasat’ in Moodbidri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A procession being organised as part of ‘Alva’s Virasat.

A procession being organised as part of ‘Alva’s Virasat. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot on Thursday lauded Alva’s Kannada medium school where hundreds get free education, boarding, and lodging in Moodbidri and hoped the institution will render more towards the growth of the mother tongue.

Inaugurating the four-day 29th edition of national cultural festival ‘Alva’s Virasat’ at Vanajakshi Shripathi Bhat open air auditorium at Alva’s Education Foundation campus, the Governor noted the government has declared the school as the best institution. Five developing countries in the world impart education in mother tongue, he said.

Mr. Gehlot said the foundation has been upholding the spirit of nation, dharma, and culture. He said cultural education would enhance one’s personality while music and literature enthrals one and all. He said the foundation by imparting free education, shelter and food to over 3,500 sportsperson students, was upholding the national pride. Such initiatives were helping the country to achieve laurels in the Olympics and other International events.

Presiding over the inaugural, Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade termed ‘Virasat’ as the knowledge festival where science and knowledge were being disseminated. If poor India has become virtuous India, contributions from people like foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva were behind such a change.

Remembering martyr Capt. M.V. Pranjal in the introductory address, Dr. Alva said he was closely associated with Alva’s and said the four-day event was dedicated to him. On the occasion, a special postal cover on centenarian late Mijaraguthu Anand Alva was released.

Earlier, the Governor was accorded the Guard of Honour by the NCC troupe led by Harsha Reddy. Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, Karnataka Scouts and Guides Chief Commissioner P.G.R. Sindhia, and others were present.

A cultural chariot that had the idols of Rama-Krishna was pulled with the chanting of hymns, Bhajans etc., in front of the stage before the beginning of the event. Vipul Sharma and his team of Gangarathi from Hardwar performed arati to the chariot on Gangarathi style.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.