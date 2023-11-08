HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government tells GMPL to resolve project displaced families’ employment issue by December 1

November 08, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has given GAIL time till December 1 to resolve the issue of continuation of employment of persons from Mangalore Special Economic Zone project displaced families in GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd (GMPL) (erstwhile JBF Petrochemicals Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of GAIL.

In a statement released to the media on Tuesday, district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said he chaired a virtual meeting from Bengaluru on continuing the services of persons employed under the project displaced families’ quota with GMPL.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada MP, Umanath Kotaian, Moodbidri MLA, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) L.K. Atheeq, MSEZ Development Commissioner P. Hema Latha, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, Chief Executive Officers from GMPL and MSEZ, officials from Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board, and representatives of project displaced families attended the meeting.

Mr. Rao said said the meeting elaborately discussed on continuation of employment of project displaced families in GMPL, which is an obligation that GMPL has to adhere. Employment of family members is the commitment given by State government to land losers as part of land acquisition for MSEZ and this cannot be denied on the ground of public sector undertaking’s recruitment requirements.

Other PSUs namely MRPL and ISPRL have recruited the project displaced family members without any selection criteria.

The GAIL was given time to resolve the employment issue by December 1, 2023, failing which necessary actions will be initiated against GMPL. Mr. Rao said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.