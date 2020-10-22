Government decides to open new pension accounts in post offices

People are getting services on their doorsteps now, says tahsildar

Taking advantage of doorstep delivery of service, the State government has decided to have new pension accounts in post offices, said Mangaluru Tahsildar Guruprasad here on Tuesday.

Answering a question about pensions during the general meeting of Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat, Mr. Guruprasad said that services at post offices have improved.

A host of services, including correction of name in Aadhaar card, were now available at the post office. People are getting services on their doorsteps. Accounts at the post office can be operated online. “The new pension accounts will now be opened at post offices, instead of in banks,” he said.

Following the merger of Vijaya Bank with the Bank of Baroda and of Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank, Mr. Guruprasad said, there has been change in account numbers of pension accounts in the Syndicate Bank and Vijaya Bank.

“Not all account holders have obtained their new passbook and intimated the authorities of the change. This has resulted in pension not getting deposited,” he said.

Action has been taken to collect all such accounts and give it to the Lead Bank Manager who will then ensure changes are carried out. Some panchayats, including Kotekar and Jokatte, have taken the initiative to contact the affected pension holders and approach the bank for carrying out the changes.

Mr. Guruprasad said that the Revenue Department will hold a Pension Adalat from November first week at the panchayat level.

To another question, Mr. Guruprasad said that the district administration has earmarked 184 acres of land in Mangaluru taluk for allocation to people without houses.

Land where construction has not been taken up are being taken back. Where buildings are constructed in an unauthorised manner, such buildings are not demolished but instead, acquired for use as hostels, government quarters or other purposes of the government. As many as 18 such buildings have been acquired in Kotekar, he said.

Taluk Panchayat president Mohammed Monu, panchayat vice-president Poornima Poojary and Executive Officer N.G. Nagaraj were present.