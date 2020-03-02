Mangaluru

Good rainfall in Dakshina Kannada

Several parts of Dakshina Kannada, including Mangaluru city, recorded a good spell of rainfall in the early hours of Monday.

Reports reaching here said that many areas in Puttur, Moodbidri, Sullia and Kadaba taluks received good rainfall.

Some areas such as Balnadu, Peruvaje, Doddathota and Yenmuru received showers for more than an hour. Kenya, Balila, Kalmadkka, Nintikal, Kabaka, Nidle and Kedila also received good rainfall.

As it is the sun-drying season for harvested arecanut, many farmers were caught unawares and their produce got drenched in rainfall.

