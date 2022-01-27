Golden Retriever joins CISF dog squad at city airport

A one year old Golden Retriever, Goldie, joined the dog squad of the CISF Aviation Security Group at the international airport here on Thursday.

According to a press release, Goldie is the fourth member of the squad comprising Labradors Jack, Bruno and Julie.

Goldie replaces Leena, which died of age-related illness recently.

Goldie underwent a six-month training at the Dog Training School in Ranchi before joining the squad on Thursday. Goldie and three other dogs will be used, among others, to sniff out dangerous goods at the airport.

On the first day, Goldie was taken by handler Constable (General Duty) Aktarul Hoque on a familiarisation drive. Jack, the senior among the dogs, and handler Head Constable (General Duty ) M.M. Auti joined them in the exercise.

These dogs are housed in the kennel near the old airport in Bajpe.

The ASG has set up an obstacle course and training facility, adjacent to the kennel, to prepare dogs for all challenges. Labradors Bruno and Julie are handled by Constables (General Duty) D. Ashok and Manikanta, the release stated.