Gold and silver worth ₹5 lakh stolen in Udupi, Ullal

December 14, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

Articles worth nearly ₹5 lakh were stolen from two houses in Udupi and Ullal.

Gold ornaments and silver articles worth ₹3.48 lakh were stolen from the house of Vaishani Acharya in Kunjibettu of Shivalli village in Udupi taluk between Sunday night and Monday morning.

In the complaint, Ms. Acharya said thieves broke open the lock on the front door of the house when there was none in the house. They made away with one diamond ring, two 20-gram gold ornaments, one eight-gram gold coin, two silver plates, and some gold-plated ornaments.

The Udupi police said a special team has been formed to trace the accused persons.

Ullal theft

Gold ornaments and other articles, worth ₹1.49 lakh, were stolen from the house of Shivasubrahmanya Prasad in Adkabailu, near Kotekar, in Ullal police station limits between December 10 evening and December 11 morning.

In the complaint, Mr. Prasad said thieves entered the house when it was locked. They broke open the front door lock and made away with one gold chain, three gold rings, two gold ear studs, and eight silver coins kept in the cupboard. They also took away three expensive watches and ₹11,000, he said.

The Ullal police said search was on for the thieves.

Sand seized

The Kota police from Udupi district seized two units of sand from the lorry parked near Ganesh Grand Hotel on Tuesday.

In the complaint, Revenue Inspector Kartikeya Bhat said he saw the sand-filled lorry parked near the hotel. When he checked with the driver Fakirappa Lamani, the latter said the sand was being brought from Mowwadi, near Gangolli. The driver did not have any documents for sand transportation.

The Kota police registered a complaint under Section 379 (theft) of Indian Penal Code and seized the lorry.