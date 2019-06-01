God is moved only by devotion, says seer

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt said on Friday that God was moved only by devotion and not by offerings of gold or silver, but devotees did such offering for their own satisfaction.

He was presiding over the inaugural function of religious and cultural programmes related to the dedication ceremony of Suvarna Gopura of Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple, at Rajangana, here.

The seer said that people should accept what the lord had provided to them and not become self-centred. Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Palimar Mutt had great devotion for Lord Krishna. Hence, the Palimar seer had been successful in constructing the Suvarna Gopura of Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple, he said.

Satyatma Tirtha Swami of Uttaradi Mutt, who inaugurated the programme, lauded the Palimar seer for having constructed the Suvarna Gopura for the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple.

In his speech, Vidyadheesha Tirtha Swami said that people should always think of and pray to God in their hearts.

Ishapriya Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Admar Mutt, and Vidyarajeshwara Tirtha Swami, junior seer of Palimar Mutt, were present.