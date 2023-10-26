Go ahead with flyover work at Nantoor and KPT on available land: Kateel

October 26, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 10:26 am IST - MANGALURU

Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, on Thursday asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to go ahead with the underpasses construction at the Karnataka Polytechnic (KPT) and Nantoor junctions and also building 1.6-km long service road between the two junctions on NH 66, on the available land.

In the district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) meeting, chaired by Mr. Kateel, NHAI Project Director Abdulla Javed Azmi said removal and translocation of 604 trees in the stretch is almost completed, except for those on a small piece of land of the government’s Karnataka Polytechnic.

“Following protest by students and staff members, we had to stop removal of trees,” he said, and added about 7.8 metres of the polytechnic’s land is required to divert traffic during the construction work.

Expressing displeasure over the KPT stopping the NHAI work, Mr. Kateel took two of its lecturers attending the meeting to task. “How can you bring students for protest and stop the NH work. If you had any grievance, you should have approached the Deputy Commissioner,” Mr. Kateel said.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony S. Mariyappa said the September 16 order of the Assistant Conservator of Forest permitting removal of 604 trees was passed after hearing objections.

The lecturers said the polytechnic had no objection to acquisition of its land. “Our only concern is the likely threat of the institute losing national accreditation if part of its compound is brought down.” Mr. Kateel said the compound will be reconstructed.

When Mr. Azmi pointed to a status quo order of a district court, obtained by the owner of a building near Nantoor junction, on a petition disputing the extent of land that is acquired, K. Pratapsimha Nayak, MLC, said civil courts have no jurisdiction to pass orders on land acquired by the NHAI.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan asked NHAI Special Land Acquisition officer to file an interim application in the court seeking dismissal of the petition on the ground of maintainability.

Mr. Azmi said changes in the design of flyovers and also further widening of the 1.6 km service road, which was proposed by civic society members, have been sent for the approval of the NHAI.

Mr. Muhilan asked MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand to be ready to provide additional land, if any, required following likely acceptance of changed alignment.