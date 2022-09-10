Girl students interact with district-level women officers under Prerana

Additional Deputy Commissioner B.N. Veena interacting with students during the Prerana programme at the district office complex, Rajatadri in Manipal, Udupi district, on September 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The district administration in association with other stakeholders arranged a visit of selected girl students from government schools to the district office complex in Udupi on Thursday, September 8.

Students from Classes 8 to 10 were in the team visiting the district office complex, Rajatadri, in Manipal as a part of the programme ‘Prerana’. The visit was primarily aimed at encouraging girls to take up employment opportunities in the public sector, including the g overnment by showing examples of various women working in crucial government jobs.

Additional Deputy Commissioner B.N. Veena, Women and Children Development Deputy Director Veena Vivekananda, Social Welfare Deputy Director Anitha V. Mandlur, Karnataka Government Insurance Department district insurance officer B.N. Shyla, Ambedkar Development Corporation district officer Shylaja Deshapande, District Khadi and Gramodyoga Mandali officer Vidya and School Education and Literacy district education officer Jahnavi interacted with the students and shared their own experiences.