Girl dies, three injured in road accident

An 18-year-old girl died and three were injured seriously when the van in which they were travelling overturned at Sankalakariya near Mundkur of Belman, Udupi district, on Sunday evening.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Pavani.

The injured were identified as Bhaskar Moolya, the driver, Bharathi (55) and Preethi (20). The injured were admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

The police said that six people, including the driver, were in the van that was on its way from Kulai to Mundkur via Kinnigoli after participating in a programme at Kulai.

The van overturned when the driver was caught unaware of a curve he had to negotiate as road repair work on the Belman-Sankalakariya stretch is under way and he lost control over the vehicle.

A case has been registered under Sections of 279, 337, 338 and 304 (A) of IPC at the Karkala Rural Police Station.