Ganapati Special to run between Mumbai and Thokur for a month

Patrons however want the service to operate till Mangaluru

Responding to the demand of coastal people settled down in Mumbai, the Railways has decided to operate a Ganapati Special train daily between Mumbai Lokamanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Thokur (near Surathkal), short of Mangaluru City for a month, from August 13 to Spetember 11.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., here said the special train was being operated in coordination with the Central Railway. Train No. 01153 Mumbai LTT-Thokur Daily Special Express leaves LTT at 10.15 p.m. from August 13 to September 11 to reach Thokur at 4.30 p.m. the next day.

Train No. 01154 Thokur – Mumbai LTT Daily Special Express leaves Thokur at 7.30 p.m. from August 14 to September 12 to reach LTT at 1.25 p.m. the next day.

It would have commercial halts at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal stations.

The train would have one 2-tier AC, four 3-tier AC, 12 second class sleeper, five second sitting and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches.

Welcoming the Railways’ move, Paschima Karavali Rail Prayanikara Abhivriddhi Samithi President G. Hanumanth Kamath said the train should have been operated till Mangaluru. Operating till Surathal or Thokur does not serve the larger populace of the region and the Railways should take steps to operate the special service till Mangaluru Central, he demanded.