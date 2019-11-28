Funds released for Kankanady ward works, says MLA

Mangaluru City Corporation has released ₹ 1.37 crore for more than 20 projects to be taken up in Kankanady ward, according to MLA, Mangaluru City South, D. Vedavyas Kamath.

The fund has been released from the 14th Finance Commission grants, Calamity Relief Fund and State Finance Commission grants, he said in a release here on Wednesday.

Some of the projects to be taken up covered building a footbridge at Alape Mutt, a small road work in Naguri, construction of a public library on the premises of the government higher primary school at Pumpwell, laying a link road to Mangalore Institute of Oncology, building retaining walls to Raja Kaluves near Kankanady Mahalingehwar Temple and at Pumpwell, construction of a retaining wall at Nekkaremar.

In addition, funds have been released for extended works of Yekkuru bridge, storm-water drain and road works at Kuntalagudde, Kavubail and Ganga Extension.

In addition, other minor works will be taken up at Yekkuru Gudda, Naguri, Gorigudda, Nekkaremar and Dambe, he said.