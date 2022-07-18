Free booster dose in Udupi from today

From Monday, the Udupi district administration will start issuing free booster COVID-19 vaccine doses to those aged 18 and above.

The district has achieved over 100% success in providing the first two doses of the vaccine. The district administration has planned to reach booster doses to eight lakh people aged between 18 and 59 by September 30 this year.

Vaccination started on January 16, 2021 with the administration of vaccine to health workers, which was followed by administration of the vaccine to frontline workers. On March 1, 2021, vaccination started for those aged 60 and above and for frontiline workers recognised by the State government. Vaccines for those aged 18 and above started on June 21.

In the 18 to 59 age bracket, 10.04 lakh people have taken the first dose, while 10 lakh people have taken the second dose. Booster doses will be given to those who have taken the second dose six months ago. Those going abroad will be administered booster dose only if they had taken their second dose three months ago. Beneficiaries can go to the nearest government health facility and get the free booster dose.

The district administration has planned to involve gram panchayats and carry out vaccination drives in the rural areas. It has also proposed to hold vaccination drives at places where workers congregate.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao has called upon all beneficiaries to take the booster dose at the earliest.

Meanwhile, in Dakshina Kannada, booster doses have been given to 1.17 lakh people so far. As many as 18.82 lakh people have received the first dose and 18.72 lakh people have received their second. While 20.24 lakh of vaccine recipients are in the 18-44 age group, 8.99 lakh are in the 45-60 age group. As many as 6.25 lakh people are aged 60 and above, 1.89 lakh in the 15-17 age bracket and 1.28 lakh in the 12-14 age category.

As many as 32.05 lakh have taken Covishield, while 5.33 lakh Covaxin. As many as 1.28 lakh have taken Corbevax, 10,622 Sputnik V and 12 have taken Covovax vaccine in Dakshina Kannada so far.

A total of 533 booster doses were administered at health centres in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, according to Co-Win portal.