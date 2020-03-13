Four sentenced to life for killing colleague

The 6th Additional District and Sessions judge Sayeedunissa on Thursday sentenced four construction labourers to life on finding them guilty of murdering their 25-year-old colleague in a labour camp in Mukka near Surathkal two years ago.

The judge convicted Shashishekar Yadav, Mangro Yadav, Rithesh Yadav and Jithender Yadav for the murder of Ajay Kumar Chowdary.

According to the chargesheet, all the five were in the room of Shashishekar where there was quarrel over a mobile phone on the evening of March 11, 2018. Shashishekar and three others hit Chowdary with a heavy stick. As the other labourers gathered, the accused escaped. Chowdary was taken to a private hospital nearby where he succumbed to his injury the next day at 4 a.m. The police arrested the four labourers and filed the chargesheet.

The judge sentenced all four persons to life and imposed a fine of ₹ 25,000 for the offence under Section 302 of IPC. They were also sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and fined ₹10,000 for Section 326 of IPC, one year imprisonment and fine of ₹1,000 each for Sections 323 and 324 of IPC, three months imprisonment and fine of ₹500 each for Sections 504 and 506 of IPC. All the sentences will run concurrently. The judge asked District Legal Services Authority to take steps for payment of compensation to Kapil Dev Chowdary of Bihar, the father of deceased, under the Karnataka Victim Compensation Scheme.