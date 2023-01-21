HamberMenu
Four more trains to run on AC traction on Konkan Railway network

January 21, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Four more pairs of train services will run on AC traction (hauled by electric locomotives) from end-to-end with the Konakn Railway Corporation Ltd., facilitating the same on its network.

A release from KRCL here said Train no. 16338 / 16337 Ernakulam Jn. - Okha - Ernakulam Jn. (Bi-Weekly) Express would run on AC traction between Ernakulam Jn. - Ahmedabad Jn - Ernakulam Jn. ex. Ernakulam Jn. from January 20 and ex. Ahmedabad Jn. from January 23.

Train no. 16334 / 16333 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Veraval - Thiruvananthapuram Central (Weekly) Express would run on AC traction between Thiruvananthapuram Central - Ahmedabad Jn. - Thiruvananthapuram Central ex. Thiruvananthapuram Central from January 23 and ex. Ahmedabad Jn. from January 26.

Train no. 16336 / 16335 Nagercoil - Gandhidham - Nagercoil (Weekly) Express runs on AC traction between Nagercoil - Ahmedabad Jn. - Nagercoil - ex. Nagercoil from January 24 and ex. Ahmedabad Jn. from January 27.

Train no. 22655 / 22656 Ernakulam Jn. - H. Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Jn. (Weekly) Express runs on AC traction on its entire run ex. Ernakulam Jn. from January 25 and ex. H. Nizamuddin from January 27.

