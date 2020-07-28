Four more deaths inDakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada has reported four more deaths of COVID-19 patients who had had co-morbidities.

According to a release from the district administration on Tuesday, an 84-year-old male from Sakleshpur died on July 26 and a 72-year-old man from Bhatkal died on July 27. The release said that a male aged 62 and a woman aged 25, both from Bantwal, died on July 28.

The release said that the district reported 173 new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday taking the number of active cases to 2,632. Of the new cases, 91 had ILI, 22 patients had SARI, 21 were primary contacts, one patient had international travel history, and the contact tracing is going on in the case of 38 patients.

In all, 41 patients were discharged on Tuesday after treatment.

According to a release from the Udupi administration, the district reported 109 new cases on Tuesday. With this, the number of active cases rose to 1,461.

The district has reported 22 deaths so far, the release said and added that cases have been registered against 69 persons for violating home quarantine rules.