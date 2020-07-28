Four more deaths inDakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada has reported four more deaths of COVID-19 patients who had had co-morbidities.
According to a release from the district administration on Tuesday, an 84-year-old male from Sakleshpur died on July 26 and a 72-year-old man from Bhatkal died on July 27. The release said that a male aged 62 and a woman aged 25, both from Bantwal, died on July 28.
The release said that the district reported 173 new COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday taking the number of active cases to 2,632. Of the new cases, 91 had ILI, 22 patients had SARI, 21 were primary contacts, one patient had international travel history, and the contact tracing is going on in the case of 38 patients.
In all, 41 patients were discharged on Tuesday after treatment.
According to a release from the Udupi administration, the district reported 109 new cases on Tuesday. With this, the number of active cases rose to 1,461.
The district has reported 22 deaths so far, the release said and added that cases have been registered against 69 persons for violating home quarantine rules.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath