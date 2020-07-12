Four members of family killed in Sindhanur

Four members of a family were killed in Sukalapet area of Sindhanur in Raichur district on Saturday. The victims have been identified as Sumitra, 55, Sridevi, 36, Hanumesh, 35, and Nagaraj, 38.
The police suspect that the reason for the killing was the love marriage between a boy and a girl against the wishes of the latter’s family.
According to the police, Mounesh and Manjula, belonging to the same community, got married a few months ago, against the wishes of her family.
After the marriage, the girl’s family members developed enmity against the boy and his family, the police said. On Saturday in broad daylight, members of the girl’s family allegedly attacked the boy’s family members and killed his mother, sister, and brothers, according to the police.
Three injured
Three others [Revathi, Tayamma, and Erappa] were severely injured and were taken to a local hospital and their condition is said to be stable.
Mounesh and Manjula managed to escape and rushed to a police station for protection.
Sources said three persons had been arrested in connection with the incident, but it was not confirmed by the police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath