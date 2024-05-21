GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four killed in separate accidents in Dakshina Kannada

Published - May 21, 2024 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons were killed in separate accidents reported in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday and Monday.

A 40-year-old resident of Mandya died after the car he was travelling with his friends in fell into a stormwater drain in Kidu of Bilinele village of Kadaba taluk on Monday afternoon. The Kadaba police identified the deceased as Virupaksha, 40.

The police said Virupaksha and his six friends from K.R. Pet in Mandya district were on a pilgrimage tour in their car. After visiting Dharmastala on Sunday, all the seven left to Kukke Subrahmanya on Monday afternoon. Virupaksha’s friend Santosh was driving. At Kidu, Santosh lost control of the car and it fell into a stormwater drain. Virupaksha was seriously injured while his six friends sustained minor injuries. Virupaksha was brought to Kadaba Community Health Centre where he was declared dead.

In the second incident, Mohammed Altaf, 19, of Sajipanadu village of Ullal taluk, died after the autorickshaw he was in overturned after hitting a motorcycle in Panemangaluru on Monday. The Bantwal Traffic police said Altaf was going from Sajipa to B.C. Road in the autorickshaw driven by Mohammed Shabbir. The autorickshaw overturned after hitting the motorcycle going from B.C. Road to Panemangaluru. Grievously injured, Alfaf was taken to a hospital in Thumbe where he was declared dead.

A 53-year-old resident of Puttur died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a car in Kayarapadpu in Manchi village of Bantwal taluk on Monday. The Bantwal Traffic police said M. Chidananda Kamath, 53, was riding his motorcycle on the Salethur-Montimaru Road. At Kayarpadpu, a car hit the motorcycle and sped away. The injured Mr. Kamath was admitted to a private hospital in Deralakatte where he succumbed.

K. Dinesh, 32, an autorickshaw driver from Ilanthila village in Belthangady taluk, died after the vehicle overturned in Gadakondi in Kaniyur village of Belthangady taluk on Sunday evening. The Puttur Traffic police said Dinesh was riding the autorickshaw with K. Jaya and her two children Ganesh and Dixit as passengers. At Gadakondi, Dinesh lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. Seriously injured, Dinesh was brought to Uppinangady Government Hospital and then taken to Puttur Government Hospital, where he succumbed, the police said.

