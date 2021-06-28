Mangaluru

Four, including minor, booked for partying in hotel room

Four persons, including a minor girl from Chikkamagaluru district, were found partying in a lodge in the city on Sunday night.

Apart from a registering a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act, the Mangaluru North Police booked all the four persons under provisions of the Excise Act and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act.

The police rushed to the hotel following reports about a likely attack by fundamentalist groups as the couple from inter-faith communities were partying in a room.

The police found that the minor girl was in relationship with a boy. The two and their respective friends had checked into two rooms but all the four were partying in one room.

Following a complaint by the mother of the minor girl, the Mangaluru North Police registered a case against the boy under the provisions of PoCSO Act. As partying was in violation of lockdown norms, all the four were booked under the Excise Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act, the police said.


