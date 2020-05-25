Four flights cancelled in Mangaluru

Four out of six daily domestic flights scheduled from Mangaluru International Airport from May 25 were cancelled on Monday.
SpiceJet and IndiGo cancelled their flights to Mumbai scheduled in the forenoon. SpiceJet also cancelled its flight to Bengaluru scheduled in the forenoon. IndiGo has cancelled its Chennai flight scheduled in the afternoon.
They have been cancelled due to “technical reasons”, sources in the airport said.
SpiceJet and IndiGo will operate a flight each between Bengaluru and Mangaluru as scheduled in the evening, they said.
IndiGo’s flight 6E 0279 will arrive from Bengaluru at 6.55 p.m. and depart as 6E 388 at 7.35 p.m. SpiceJet’s flight SG 3743 will arrive at 9.15 p.m. and depart as SG 37 44 at 9.50 p.m.
