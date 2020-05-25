Mangaluru

Four flights cancelled in Mangaluru

Four out of six daily domestic flights scheduled from Mangaluru International Airport from May 25 were cancelled on Monday.

SpiceJet and IndiGo cancelled their flights to Mumbai scheduled in the forenoon. SpiceJet also cancelled its flight to Bengaluru scheduled in the forenoon. IndiGo has cancelled its Chennai flight scheduled in the afternoon.

They have been cancelled due to “technical reasons”, sources in the airport said.

SpiceJet and IndiGo will operate a flight each between Bengaluru and Mangaluru as scheduled in the evening, they said.

IndiGo’s flight 6E 0279 will arrive from Bengaluru at 6.55 p.m. and depart as 6E 388 at 7.35 p.m. SpiceJet’s flight SG 3743 will arrive at 9.15 p.m. and depart as SG 37 44 at 9.50 p.m.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 12:29:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/four-flights-cancelled-in-mangaluru/article31668532.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY