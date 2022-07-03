Four doctors felicitated

K.S. Hegde Medical Academy (KSHEMA) and K.S. Hegde Charitable Hospital felicitated four eminent and senior doctors from the region in recognition of their service to society to mark the Doctors’ Day on Friday.

Consultant Ophthalmologist in Mangaluru Jayaram Shetty, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon in Taliparamba, Kerala, Vittaldas Pai, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Kumta T.N. Hegde, and family physician at Bidkalkatte Ramachandra Bairy were felicitated on the occasion at KSHEMA campus in Deralakatte.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitte (Deemed to be University) Vice Chancellor Satheesh Kumar Bhandary appreciated the contributions of doctors to society. Pro-Chancellor M. Shantharam Shetty congratulated the awardees for their life saving services to people in the hinterlands of Karnataka and Kerala.

KSHEMA Dean P.S. Prakash, Nitte Registrar Harsha Halahalli, Registrar, and others were present.