Four-day horticultural, floricultural show to begin at Kadri Park from Thursday

January 24, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

A four-day floricultural and horticultural exhibition will kick start at Kadri Park here from January 26.

Organised by the Department of Horticulture in association with Siri Totagarike Sangha and Kadri Park Committee, a model made from flowers showing water flow from a “bindige” (a vessel) will be an added attraction at the show.

Addressing presspersons on Tuesday, H. R. Nayak, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Dakshina Kannada, said that about 10,000 flowering plants raised by the department will be exhibited.

They included dwarf yellow and orange marigold, salvia red, vinca, dwarf torenio. Different types of anthurium, gerbere, chrysanthemum, rose, impatience, petonia, ixora, bonsai, orchids will be on display. In addition, there will be vegetable carvings and different types of cut flowers in the show.

He said that vegetable saplings, ornamental plants, and different types of other plants will be for sale. There will be a demonstration of vegetable garden.

He said that a variety of fruits and vegetables cultivated by farmers will be on display. In all there will be 125 stalls.

The stalls will also sell manure, seeds, farm equipment, and value-added food products.

The entry fee per an adult will be ₹20 and it will be ₹10 per child. There will be free entry for school children in uniform, senior citizens, physically challenged persons and differently abled children and persons.

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada V. Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the show at 10 a.m. on the Republic Day. The show will end on January 29.

To a question he said that the musical fountain at the old deer park, which is part of the Kadri Park, set up by the Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has developed technical snags and hence it is defunct since long. There are maintenance issues too.

Now the MUDA has shown interest to repair it by adding more themes of laser shows at a cost of ₹1 crore.