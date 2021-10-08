Foundation stone laid for Go Shala at Hebri

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar on Friday laid the foundation stone for a Go Shala to be set up by Sri Vishweshakrishna Go Seva Trust piloted by Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha at Hebri. On the occasion, Mr. Kumar announced his contribution of ₹5 lakh for the Go Shala.

A devotee of the mutt Padmanabha Acharya has donated seven acres of his ancestral property at Gillali near Hebri for the project that is aimed at protecting cows that either are being given away to slaughterhouses or are being left unattended to.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kumar applauded the mission undertaken by the seer and said that this is the second Go Shala in his constituency.

The Minister said that he will strive to get all the support from the government for the project, besides announcing ₹5 lakh individual donation.

Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said that the trust plans to open three more Go Shalas in the next three years, while one each at Neelavara, Kodavuru and Kabbinale, are already functioning. Incidentally, the seer will turn 60 in three years.

Karnataka Coastal Development Authority Chairman Mattar Rathnakar Hegde said that the authority will provide grants for the construction of a guesthouse at the Go Shala.

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat, trust president Padmanabha Acharya and others were present.