Foundation stone laid for girls hostel at Kodialbail

Foundation stone for the pre- and post-matric girls hostel at Kodialbail on the site of razed Kudmul Rangarao Girls Hostel was laid on the occasion of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s 114th birth anniversary celebrations here on Monday.

The new hostel would come up at an estimated cost of ₹9.85 crore in about two years catering to the needs of girl students in the district. Member of Legislative Assembly D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Zilla Panchayat president Meenakshi Shanthigod, vice-president Kasturi Panja, Mayor Premanand Shetty, Deputy Mayor Sumangala, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Rajendra termed Late Jagjivan Ram as one who fought for the eradication of untouchability besides being a freedom fighter and social worker. He was credited with initiating the green revolution to satiate hunger among countrymen believing that abundant food production was the solution. Even in the defence sector, his contributions were immense, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Mr. Kamath said that students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should become empowered using facilities being provided by the government thereby contributing to nation building.

Mr. Kumara noted that Late Jagjivan Ram was also instrumental in introducing several labour welfare measures through legislation thereby improving quality of life of workers.