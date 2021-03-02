Foreign currency seized at airport, man held

He tried to smuggle them out by hiding it in his inner garments kept in the baggage.

Customs officials at Mangaluru International Airport on Monday arrested a person from Uttara Kannada on the charges of attempting to smuggle ₹5,52,678 in foreign out of the country. A Customs release gave the name of the accused as Muzakkir Ahamed Faqui Ameda hailing from Honnavar.

Based on intelligence and reconnaissance, he was nabbed near the departure terminal of the airport when he was about to travel to Dubai, the release said.

He tried to smuggle them out by hiding it in his inner garments kept in the baggage. The foreign currency was without valid documentary evidence. Further investigation is on.

The team was led by Customs Deputy Commissioner Avinash Kiran Rongali and comprised Superintendents Rakesh and Vikas, the release said.