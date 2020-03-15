Mangaluru

Follow govt. restrictions to check spread of virus: DC

People warned against spreading rumours

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said on Saturday that people and organisations should strictly follow the restrictions imposed by the State government in public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Jagadeesha said persons from the district who had visited foreign countries should be under home quarantine for 14 days even if they show no symptoms.

Temples should restrict ‘jatras’ only to observance of rituals. For engagement ceremonies and marriages which have been fixed, parents or guardians of the couples should call only close relatives for the functions, he said.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that a workshop had been conducted for the staff of private hospitals and clear instructions had been given to them. Stern action would be taken against them if they neglected symptoms of COVID-19 in their patients. Private hospitals had been told to reserve two rooms with ventilator facilities, he said.

Stern action would be taken against those spreading false information about COVID-19 on social media. So far, tests results have been negative in the district, Mr. Jagadeesha said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2020 8:38:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/follow-govt-restrictions-to-check-spread-of-virus-dc/article31073329.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY