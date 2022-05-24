Flights diverted, delayed

The departure of two flights from Mangaluru International Airport were delayed, while one flight was diverted to Kannur due to poor visibility resulting from fog on Tuesday.

SG 079 flight from Mangaluru to Dubai departed at 8.20 a.m. on Tuesday. This flight was scheduled to depart at 11.35 p.m. on Monday.

Flight 6E131 from Bengaluru arrived at 9.05 a.m., two hours after the scheduled time of arrival, on Tuesday. The same flight, which leaves here for Mumbai as 6E5204, departed at 10 a.m. instead of the scheduled departure time of 7.55 a.m.

A flight from Dubai to Mangaluru which was to land here at 6 a.m. was diverted to Kannur International Airport. It later arrived at Mangaluru at 9.23 a.m. on Tuesday.