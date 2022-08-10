Five ‘kritis’ on Shrikshetra Dharmastala to be released on Aug 14

These are set to Carnatic music rendition

Mani Krishnaswami Academy, in association with Shrikshetra Dharmastala, on Sunday, August 14, will release five “Kritis” on the Kshetra that are set to Carnatic music rendition.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, August 10, Academy Secretary P. Nityananda Rao said that the Kshetra has a huge following and there have been many songs on the Kshetra set to semi-classical form of rendition. The Academy, with the support of Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, has taken up the the task of bringing out “Kritis” on the Kshetra.

To start with, Mr. Rao said, the Academy is bringing out five “Kritis;” the first being “Prathamadali Vandisuve Vignanaashakane” written by Mr. Rao, set by composer Rajkumar Bharati to Raaga Chalanaata and Khandachaapu taala.

The other kriti “Yenitu Janumada Punyada Phalavo”, also by Mr. Rao, was set by Mr. Bharati for Raaga Patdeep and Roopakala Taala. Two Sankrit kritis “ Shri Dharmastala Kshetradhipatim” of Vidwan S. Narayana and “Shri Manjunatha Swaminam” of Shatavadhani R. Ganesh have been set to Raaga Revati and Toodi respectively. One kriti “Kaamini Karedutaare”, a Yakshagana song, has been set to Raaga Dwijavanti.

The Academy is working to bring out 20 Kritis on the Kshetra. These Kritis will be made available in book form and videos will be released on the way these kritis should be rendered, he said.

On August 14, students who have been trained in five Kritis will render them at the Shri Dharmastala Mahotsava Sabha Bhavan in Dharmastala from 10 am. Mr. Heggade, his wife Hemavati Heggade, Harish Poonja, Belthangadi MLA and Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya will participate, Mr. Rao said.