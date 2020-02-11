Five-day Yaksharangotsava from Feb. 15 in memory of D.K. Chowta

The Bengaluru-based Rangachetana Samskruthi Kendra in association with South Zone Cultural Centre from Tanjavur and Mangaluru’s Kalagangotri Yakshagana Kendra will hold a five-day Yakshagana festival titles ‘Yaksharangotsava’ in memory of artist D.K. Chowta from February 15. The programme will be held at the Muneshwara Mahaganapati Temple auditorium on Police Lane.

Speaking with reporters here on Monday, K. Sadashiva, a member of Kalagangotri, said the late Mr. Chowta took the lead in organising the first Yaksharangotsava in Miyapadavu of Manjeshwar in Kasaragod district of Kerala in January 2019. In memory of his services to the field of Yakshangana and other art forms, they are holding the second Yaksharangostava in Mangaluru.

The Yaksharangotsava will feature five Yakshaganas of which two will be from the Badagutittu style while the remaining three will be from Tenkutittu style. Every day, the Yakshagana of three-durations will begin at 6 p.m., he said.

On February 15, the Idagunji Shri Mahaganapati Yakshagana Mandali will stage ‘Seetapaharana’ in the Badagutittu style. On February 16, artists from Udupi’s Yakshagana Kendra will present ‘Chakravyuha’ in the same style.

From February 17 to 19, there will be Yakshagana in the Tenkutittu style. On February 17, the Gopalakrishna Yakshagana Sangha from Bantwal’s Kairangala will present ‘Maatanga Kanye’, while Mangalore University’s P. Dayananda Pai Satish Pai Yakshagana Kendra students will present ‘Vishwamitra Menake’ and ‘Rakta Ratri’ on February 18.

The Kalagangotri Yakshagana Kendra artists will present ‘Kayakalpa’ on February 19.